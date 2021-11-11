Regina Spektor will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, 11:11, with a limited-edition box set.

The collection will see a remastered vinyl copy of the 2001 album, complete with a lyric booklet with liner notes, fliers, art, photos, and illustrations. It marks the first physical release of Spektor’s debut since she released a handful of CD copies in 2001.

It will also see the release of Papa’s Bootlegs, two mastered, vinyl-only live performances from the 11:11 era, recorded by Spektor’s father. Papa’s Bootlegs will include several unreleased songs, and features album artwork hand-drawn and painted by Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers. It will arrive on May 6th.

In addition to the physical release, 11:11 will hit streaming services in May.

11:11 was recorded by Spektor during her senior year at SUNY Purchase Music Conservatory, where she earned a bachelor of music in studio composition. Spektor was cutting her teeth performing in and around New York City, where she would hand out CD copies of the album.

Regina Spektor’s last album, Remember Us To Life, arrived in 2016.