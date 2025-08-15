Alt-rock trio Regurgitator have been left off of Untamed Festival’s stripped back lineup after it was postponed to 2026.

The band took to social media on Friday, saying in a post to Instagram: “Bye bye Broome. We have been cut! Must have been too tame for the untamed.”

“Sincere apologies for all that were attending Untamed in Broome but we have been dropped from the lineup,” the post continued. “I guess if you were making the trek all the way just to see Regurgitator play, then best reach out to the promoter regarding refunds. No info supplied this end on what this all entails in that regard.”

“Apologies to all fans. Otherwise, we play Mayberry in Darwin on Friday 14 Nov.”

They added a statement from the festival’s organisers announcing the full-scale festival would be pushed back from its scheduled September 19-21 to 2026 due to “unexpected delays.”

“While we share the ticket holders and communities disappointment that the full scale Untamed Festival is postponed to 2026, unexpected delays meant we needed to make a quick decision in the best interest of our attendees and partners,” the statement reads.

“Our focus is to deliver a festival experience that lives up to the high standard we have at Untamed.”

Instead of the full festival, Untamed will instead run a stripped back event out of the Roebuck Bay Hotel in Broome, WA, over the same weekend.

The more intimate event, titled Untamed Uncut, will feature headliners Spiderbait and Ash Grunwald alongside Pierce Brothers, Abbe May, Legs Electric,Jaime Jacket Reinvented, Havana Brown, and Tigerlily.

It means that alongside Regurgitator, the musicians on the original lineup but not on the new event include Yatangal, Jarndoo Nooloo: Women Song, Burrb, The Struggling Kings, Drapht, Mashd N Kutcher, Tjaka, and Chiseko.

Organisers promised “big and bold ambitions” for the 2026 event, adding: “We sincerely thank everyone for their support, confidence and ongoing belief in what Untamed stands for — delivering epic music, cultural connection and unforgettable live experiences.”

Ticket holders have been notified about the changes. Tone Deaf contacted Untamed Festival for comment.