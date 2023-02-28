Regurgitator are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic 1997 album Unit with an absolutely mammoth run of tour dates.

‘Units – 25 Years of Unit in One Electric Stream of Sound and Colour’ will see the rockers travel the country playing their 1997 album in full, as well as sprinklings of other classic hits. Unit reached number four on the ARIA Albums Chart and went on to be certified 3x platinum in Australia.

You can check out the full list of dates below, with the newly revealed shows joining the previously announced first Units event at Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Hotel on March 25th. Unit-era keyboardist Shane Rudken will also be returning for the upcoming tour.

Regurgitator previewed the special tour in a rather unique way. “UNITS – Code for rhymes. Products of time. There just is. The parameters come defined by a myriad vista of zeros and ones… on and off… decisions and choices – some more than others,” they wrote in a press release.

“The input activated signals all hail the storm of pixelations that cascade across dream screens flashwashing our minds with saturated sound and colour. The pixel rains supreme like a solar fractal fragmenting the silver streams we skim our daily way through… building blocks to chain the virtuality and crave a mass of neon ear worms infest shifting plates of the seismic psyche.

“Just go with it. We are all units. In a world stood prone before portals comes a veritable electric stream of bits – 25 years of UNIT in one moment of sound and colour. Music is waves.”

There you have it. Joining Regurgitator on their tour will be some of Australia’s finest other rock outfits, including DZ Deathrays, and Glitoris.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 6th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time (sign up here).

Regurgitator 2023 Unit National Tour

Supported by DZ Deathrays, Custard (except Hobart), Butterfingers & Glitoris

Friday, May 12th

City Hall, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, May 13th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, May 20th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, May 21st

ANU Kambri, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, May 27th

Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, May 28th

Metro Freo, Perth, WA