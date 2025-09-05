The highly anticipated film adaptation of retro video game Street Fighter is set to be released on October 16th, 2026.

Featuring the likes of Jason Momoa, Curtis Jackson (50 Cent), Noah Centineo, and Andrew Koji, the stacked cast also featured an eclectic group of fighters, musicians, and comedians.

WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Joe Anoa’i (Roman Reigns) will star in the film with Australian UFC featherweight champion Aleksander Volkanovski making his big-screen debut.

Cult country singer Orville Peck also joins the lineup for his first film role, alongside comedians Eric André and Andrew Schulz.

The release of Street Fighter will be the first under a new film distribution deal between Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment. Under the three-year deal, Paramount will market and distribute Legendary-developed and produced theatrical films globally.

“Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them. ‘Street Fighter’ is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting,” said Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and vice chair of platforms, and Dana Goldberg, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and chair of Paramount Television, in a joint statement announcing the deal.

“Partnering with David, Dana and Josh and their teams at Paramount marks an exciting new chapter for Legendary as we continue to pursue a diversified growth strategy — expanding our output, building new franchises, and creating more films for global audiences,” added Legendary CEO Josh Grode.

“This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with Paramount on stories that will captivate and inspire moviegoers worldwide.”

The movie is set in 1993 and, as the official synopsis explains: “estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Koji) and Ken Masters (Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury.

“But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!”