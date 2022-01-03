Hollywood loves an odd couple. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton. Laurel and Hardy. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Pete Davidson and anyone really. None, though, can top Slash and Betty White.

The greatest TV actress of all time passed away last week at the age of 99, just a few weeks short of her landmark 100th birthday. Tributes from around the celebrity world poured in, acknowledgement of The Golden Girls star’s astounding legacy.

“RIP #BettyWhite,” wrote Slash on Instagram but it wasn’t just an empty gesture. The Guns N’ Roses guitarist and the evergreen actress amazingly teamed up back in 2012 in a TV advert for an Los Angeles zoo.

They joined forces to promote the LAIR (Living Amphibians, Invertebrates, and Reptiles) exhibit at The Los Angeles Zoo. LAIR is where animal lovers can see some of the “Earth’s rarest reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates —many of which can be seen at no other zoo in the world,” according to the official website.

The dynamic duo can be seen in the advert gazing in wonder at the 60+ species of strange and endangered animals, with the reptiles staring right back at them. “Where do these pythons live again,” White asks her mate in the clip. “I think they’re indigenous to Australia and New Guinea,” Slash answers without hesitation.