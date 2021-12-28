Slash worked with a lot of singers before Axl Rose and in a new interview the guitarist has explained how his Guns N’ Roses bandmate was different from any other singer he’d worked with before joining the band.

Slash was chatting during a new episode of Revolver‘s “Fan First” podcast. “I’d worked with different singers on and off for a while, and then when I met Axl and we started jamming together, he was the only singer that ever brought an emotional content to it that affected me on an emotional level, on an energy level,” he explained.

“A song all of a sudden went to a whole new level, and I felt it. And that’s when I realized where music and vocals really meet. Because prior to that, everybody that I’d worked with sucked and I had no use for it, and I would just rather play instrumentally. But that’s when I first really arrived at that poignant feeling that you get when things connect on a lyrical and the vocal level and the music level.”

Check out Slash discussing Axl Rose on the “Fan First” podcast:

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Slash detailed his history as both a music fan and artist (see below). He recalled encounters with the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith, as well as discussing his work with the likes of Rose and Myles Kennedy.

Slash played in a few different bands in a short period of time before finding fame with Guns N’ Roses, including Road Crew and Hollywood Rose. Both of those bands contained members that would also link up with Slash in Guns N’ Roses eventually, including Duff McKagan, Steven Adler, and Izzy Stradlin.

The guitarist is still going strong all these years later. His new solo album, 4, is scheduled for release on February 4th.

Check out ‘Patience’ by Guns N’ Roses: