Remi Wolf has just announced her debut headline shows, which will take place in Australia throughout the year of 2023.

Remi Wolf is set to appear at Beyond The Valley, Wildlands, and Field Day festivals in December 2022 and January 2023. Remi Wolf also announced that alongside these shows, her debut headline Australian shows will be coming in the Summer of 2023.

Remi Wolf is a pop-funk artist who released her first EP You’re A Dog! in 2018 before later releasing her first full-length album, Juno, in 2021.

Wolf’s early career is summarized as, “Wolf formed her first band as a teenager with a friend and committed herself to music full-time at 16. She originally wanted to make a career as a songwriter.

She met producer Jared Soloman while in college. Their first track, entitled “Guy,” landed Wolf a spot opening for Still Woozy and eventually led to a partnership with Apple to create a soundtrack for an iPhone commercial, which in turn led to partnerships with Dominic Fike and Cautious Clay”

Remi’s shows will bring her to venues in both Sydney and Melbourne, which will give her Australian fans a chance to listen to her debut album Juno, live, for the first time in Australia. Remi talked about her love for performing, setting an exciting stage for her fans when she comes to Australia.

“Before I really fell in love with writing, I loved performing,” Remi has said. “That’s always been my home base, it lights something up in my soul that is never lit up at any other time in my life. It’s a very powerful thing, the most expressive I feel I will ever get.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Remi Wolf’s Australian tour will kick off with these headline shows. Tickets will go live Friday, November 4th.