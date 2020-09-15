Melbourne emo five-piece Reside has only been kicking around since 2017, but they’ve proven to be a real force to be reckoned with in the scene.

The band are back with a brand new single, ‘Fallen’. A track penned shortly after the release of their 2019 EP The Light That You Saw. It’s a track that sees the band explore new sonic ground, drawing from a palette of post-punk and new wave.

“The song was written very shortly after the release of The Light That You Saw and picks up right where that EP left off, exploring themes of unrequited love and the breakdown of a relationship,” frontman Liam Guinane explains.

“Fallen serves as a bit of a transition for the band’s sound and direction, taking more influence and elements from post punk and new wave but still retains the core alternative rock and emo sound that we’ve established before.”

True to the band’s DIY work ethic ‘Fallen’ arrives with a music video directed by guitarist Ariel Johnson in collaboration with Liam Davidson.



“For Fallen we wanted to use more expressive visuals rather than focus on a narrative. We shot footage in a way that kept a high degree of flexibility in mind for the editing stage,” explains Johnson. “During post-production, I relied heavily on visual effects and compositing to produce effects similar to double exposures and analogue feedback. This helped communicate themes of isolation and identity struggles that Liam wrote into the lyrics of the song.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Fallen’, we sent Reside through a few burning Get To Know questions. Pop on the track below and see what they had to say for themselves.

Check out ‘Fallen’ by Reside:

How did your artist name come about?

Shortly after we formed, we got invited to play a house party for our first show and we didn’t have a name yet.

We had a discussion and Dylan had the name Resident which we felt sounded too much like Citizen so we decided to shorten it to Reside which felt like it meant home for us, musically as well as with the members of the band.

We’ve all been in each other’s lives for a while and even though we’ve played in other bands and done other things, when we come back it feels like home.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Haha! That’s difficult but I’ll give it a shot. We play somewhat heavy rock music that tells stories of relationships and growing up and we like exploring sounds that gives you some sort of emotional response like joy, or sorrow. How’s that?

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Well, last year we put out an EP called ‘The Light That You Saw’ and that explores the moments of grieving when you’re thrust down a dark path. The light that’s been referred to in the title and throughout the EP as a theme is a symbol of positivity, or a beacon of hope, or new love. What we wanted to explore was the interplay of Light and Dark and in that, feeling optimistic in a time of great sadness. The idea that any day, these feelings will pass.

‘Fallen’, our latest single, explores themes of unrequited love and the concept of two forces who attract but never come together at the right moments. This was one of the first times I didn’t draw completely from real life. It was more an expansion on an idea that was floating around in my head for a long time so I created a story around it.

What do you love about your hometown?

Living in Melbourne, we are fortunate enough to have a very thriving culture with art and music. There’s a lot of creative people who do amazing work and there’s always a show or something to see. Obviously not much of that is happening currently so the other favourite thing that I love about Melbourne is the weather and it’s tendency to change very quickly.

Career highlight so far?

For the band collectively, I feel like playing the main stage at UNIFY Gathering is a massive highlight and was a great learning experience for the band too. It was the catalyst for us to all get matching band tattoos to celebrate that moment.

Fave non-music hobby?

As a band, I think we definitely have a massive passion for movies and any creative video content so getting together to watch and discuss films is definitely a favourite activity. We also all play video games to some degree as well which always makes travelling on tour a fun time!

What’s on your dream rider?

Honestly, just a quiet spot, freshly cooked meals, some drinks, a little speaker and maybe a TV to play some Nintendo on. That would pretty much cover it.

Dream music collaboration?

Much like a question about favourite bands, there’s too many. I really would love to get someone like Robert Smith or David Byrne on a track. They’ve both shaped my musical upbringing so much and I think it could render interesting results. However if I could work with someone like Tyler the Creator or Donald Glover, that would be a dream moment for me – and the song would be weird too.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

The ultimate goal for me personally is to expand Reside into more a collective of people who create things. I’d love Reside to become a label where we could release different music under different names and create video content, maybe make a movie. There’s a lot of ideas we have brewing but ultimately it would be to expand Reside into something more than just a band.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

It’s gotta be ‘Kiss from a Rose’ by Seal right? Either that or Another One Bites the Dust by Queen.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A university teacher I had once said in one of his classes that people respond the most to authenticity so my goal, whenever I create something, is to be honest and to make it undeniably “us”. We don’t do things cause we think it’ll make us look cool. We just do what we feel like and what feels inspiring to us in the moment.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Not sure if anyone would guess this from listening to our music but I have an obsession with food channels on YouTube. I get way too many ideas off of them and I find them way too entertaining and informative even when they are as simple as a guy turning other foods into sausages in his kitchen. It comes from growing up with a food orientated family environment I think.