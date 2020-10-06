Steve Gorman, former drummer for The Black Crowes, has spoken out on his feelings towards the band following their breakup – though he’s not exactly amicable with Chris Robinson.

The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson announced the band’s breakup back in January 2015, explaining in a statement that his older brother, Chris Robinson, had demanded he take on a greater ownership stake in the group and wanted to make Gorman – who was a founding member of the group – a salaried employee.

“When Chris blew it up in 2014, it’s easy to say — he did everyone a favour,” Gorman told the Infectious Grooves podcast. “A clean break, it’s harsh in the moment, but it’s easier long term. And that’s what it did to me.”

“When he made his demands, I didn’t lose sleep over it, I didn’t yell, I didn’t rage,” he continued. “Honestly, it was so absurd, we did laugh about it at first. But the thing that hit me was quite simply, this is great. I now know I’ll never be in a room with that guy again. Why would I? Why would I spend one second of my life with somebody who thinks that’s something he can demand after 27 years? It’s just not something people do.”

Gorman did add, however, that he had fond memories with the rest of The Black Crowes during their time as a group.

“My feelings for the band — I mean, the records are always there; the gigs are always there; they were recorded. The music speaks for itself,” he said, adding, “It’s a sad story, and I’m really glad it happened, and I’m grateful for all that came to my life from that experience.”

Gorman added that while he regrets not being able to do “all we could have done” with the band, he described his current life as “pretty amazing”.

“If you just look at other bands around us, and not just bands from our generation, but older and now even younger bands, I’m forever sad that we didn’t do all we could have done. But in terms of my life, just me on this planet, it’s fantastic, man,” he said.

“I said to somebody once it’s like being seventh in the world at the hundred-yard dash. You might not get a gold medal at the Olympics, but, hell, you’re still seventh in the world — it’s still pretty amazing.”

“When I talk about all that we left on the table, it doesn’t mean that I’m not supremely appreciative and proud of all that we actually did get done.”

Check out ‘Remedy’ by The Black Crowes: