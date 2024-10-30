Richard Andrew, drummer with beloved Melbourne indie band Underground Lovers, died at his home early Wednesday, October 30th, following a battle with lung cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our charming beautiful force of nature Richard John Andrew,” reads a statement on the band’s official social channels.

“We are numb with grief and sadness. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home this morning with his wife Nicolette at his side. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

He was 58 years of age.

A post on his official Instagram page reads: “Our beautiful Richard John Andrew died at around 5.25am, this morning. His death, as he was in life, was epic. He left this world, face to face with his wife, Nicolette, as she sang their song “Do you Realise” by The Flaming Lips. We are all heartbroken though relieved that our sweet prince is finally free.”

Blending dream pop, shoegaze and post-punk, Underground Lovers was formed in the late ‘80s by schoolmates Glenn Bennie (guitar, vocals) and Vincent Giarrusso (vocals, guitar, keyboards), initially as GBVG. Reformed as a six-piece, and renamed Underground Lovers, the band burst out the blocks with the 1992 ARIA Award for best new talent (now known as the Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist award).

Andrew performed behind the kit on Underground Lovers recordings dating back to their 1991 self-titled debut, through to 2019’s A Left Turn, their 10th studio album.

Their classic track “Losin’ It,” from 1994’s Dream It Down, came in at No. 19 on Triple J’s annual Hottest 100 countdown, and its parent record was voted Australian album of the year in 1994 by triple j’s Richard Kingsmill.

Their second set Leaves Me Blind earned a place in the 100 Best Australian Albums tome, published in 2010.

To celebrate 30 years of Dream it Down, the six-piece hit the road in July and August and released the collection on vinyl for the very first time, including B-sides, along with an expanded edition featuring tracks that have never before been available on streaming services.

Last year, Andrew released the solo album Black River, which he described at the time as “a labour of love,” one that “was written and recorded during one of the seemingly endless lockdowns in Victoria, Australia.”