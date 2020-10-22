Richie Sambora retired from axe-wielding duty in Bon Jovi back in 2013, but he may be up for a reunion.

During a recent interview with Daily Mail, Sambora mused that the possibility of a reunion isn’t entirely out of the question, but it’d have to be under exceptional circumstances.

“It would have to be a special situation for me to go back, but I’m certainly not counting it out. I have no malice toward that band,” he mused.

Richie Sambora left Bon Jovi back in 2013 to prioritise spending time with his family. He briefly reunited with Bon Jovi for a one-off guest appearance in 2018.

“Obviously it hurts and you know, breaking up is hard to do,” Sambora shared. “I was in a situation and it was not easy to make that decision to leave the band and the fans. … I was in a dire situation with my family, and I had to make a tough decision and I did and I’m sure people weren’t happy about it.”

Sambora’s comments follow a few barbed words frontman Jon Bon Jovi shared with Germany’s Rock Antenne about the possibilities of a reunion tour.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish that Richie had his life together and was still in the band,” he said. “And yet, in a weird way, it’s because of his inability to get it together anymore that we went on and wrote [2016 album] This House Is Not For Sale.

“It was a very strong record. I don’t know where we would have gone, but through all that pain and heartbreak came this.”

Bon Jovi’s latest album, 2020 was released on Friday, October 2nd.