Rick Ross might be in his 40’s now but he’s still hitting the nightclubs, partying hard, and offering strangers his sweat.

The rapper was enjoying himself so much in a club recently that he casually offered $100,000 to keep it open after closing time. In a video from the night that was shared on Twitter, Rick reveals to two women that he tried to bribe the club owner with $100K to keep the venue open a little longer so he could continue talking to them. What a smooth operator.

Turning the camera to face himself, he then wiped a serious amount of sweat from his forehead. “Listen ladies, when I rub my sweat on you, this is expensive sweat,” he informed the women. Now I’m not familiar with the economic standards of perspiration but if anyone was to have pricey sweat, it’d probably be Rick Ross.

Twitter reactions to his strange chat-up line ranged from impressed to incredulous. So my boy was mad about 10K for cutting his trees down but was going to give the club 100K just to stay open longer,” someone pointed out – last month, he went viral after he decided to cut down a bunch of trees at his house to avoid paying $10,000 for someone else to do it. Thrifty.

“I would slap anybody who rub they sweat on me lol,” was the fair assertion of a commenter. “Bro needs to grow up,” insisted another. “I haven’t been on Twitter in a long while. Cringe like this is why,” wrote someone else.