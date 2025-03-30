Ricky Martin’s coming back to Australia, and fans will be “Livin’ la Vida Loca” once again.

The Puerto Rican superstar is returning in November for his first Australian shows since 2015, when he packed out arenas.

Joining him on tour is British pop star Rita Ora, who, like Martin, is a former judge on The Voice Australia.

Expect a high-energy, 90-minute set packed with Martin’s biggest hits – “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, “She Bangs”, “María”, “The Cup of Life”, and more – brought to life with a live band, dancers, and visuals.

“Australia holds a special place in my heart,” says Martin. “The warmth and energy of the fans there are incredible, and I can’t wait to share music and memories with all of you this November.”

The tour kicks off in Melbourne on Saturday, November 1st at Rod Laver Arena, before heading to Brisbane on Thursday, November 6th at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Canberra on Saturday, November 8th at GIO Stadium, and wrapping in Sydney on Monday, November 10th at Qudos Bank Arena. Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am (local) on Wednesday, April 2nd via telstra.com.au/tickets. General sales start at 12pm (local) on Tuesday, April 8th via ticketek.com.au. Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The ‘Ricky Martin Live’ tour is presented by TEG Dainty and TEG Live. “Ricky Martin is a generational voice with an enduring appeal,” says TEG Chair Geoff Jones.

“He has successfully produced chart-topping hits over multiple decades and continuously manages to fill venues, year after year. His ability to connect with audiences is unparalleled, and this tour will undoubtedly be a highlight of the 2025 entertainment calendar.”

Martin’s accolades speak for themselves: 95 platinum records, 40 gold records, and over 95 million albums sold worldwide. He’s a two-time GRAMMY winner, with four Latin GRAMMYs, 14 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, 12 Latin Billboard Awards, nine World Music Awards, and two AMAs.

Ricky Martin Australia Tour

Presented by TEG Dainty and TEG Live