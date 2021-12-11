Rita Ora has opened up about her new music, saying it serves as a therapeutic “reminder” for when things are “falling apart.”

Speaking about her first tunes since her 2018 album Phoenix, Rita discussed teaming up with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt for her latest single ‘Follow Me’.

She said: “Dance music has always had a special place in my heart, so being able to work with Sam on ‘Follow Me’ has been fantastic.”

Rita continued, “He is such a legend, and it’s been an honour to work with him on this track. This song serves as a reminder for us to surround ourselves with people who build us up and stay by our side, especially in times when we feel things are falling apart.

She added, “I cannot wait for the fans to see the gorgeous video we have made.”

Meanwhile, Feldt shared Rita’s sentiment on their partnership, telling The Sun‘s Bizarre Column: “Working with Rita on this one was a dream come true.

“I’ve been a fan of her voice and work for a long time — she’s such a natural performer and completely nailed the video. Coincidentally we were both in LA for different reasons and we decided to hit the Californian desert to film the video.

“Like the song, it is all about sticking with someone through thick and thin.”

Check out ‘Follow Me’ by Rita Ora and Sam Feldt: