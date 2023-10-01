In an age of viral trends and fleeting fame, Ricky Rosen stands apart as a beacon of authenticity.

He’s got a deep, soulful voice that sometimes feels familiar, reminiscent of greats like Michael Bublé or Frank Sinatra. “Something about your voice gives me Christmas vibes and I’m loving it,” one fan writes under a TikTok video of Ricky singing Dean Martin’s “Everybody Loves Somebody”.

That video has 1.5 million views and over two hundred thousand likes.

It’s Ricky’s voice, gentle presence and lovable Aussie attitude that has seen him rise to fame in TikTok’s crowded music scene. He refuses to be confined by genres, covering iconic songs ranging from classic jazz standards to modern hits.

“Creatively I like to think I’ve taken inspiration from artists like Daniel Caesar, Michael Buble, and Bruno Major,” he explains.

When it comes to his own original music, it’s yet to be fully defined.

“To some extent I’m still figuring out [my] sound. I would hope it’s soulful, with some elements of jazz and RnB sprinkled in.”

Covers were Ricky’s launch pad. He began posting simple videos singing popular songs on TikTok in the hopes of sparking some interest in his music style –and it worked.

Soon enough, he was going viral.

“The choices in what to cover has always felt like a balance between choosing songs I think people would like to hear and would perform well on TikTok,” he says.

But his audience’s keen engagement soon opened doors to experimentation.

“There’s a corner of TikTok for every genre of music, and appreciation for the full spectrum of artists. This, as well as the audience I’ve now built, has meant I feel a lot of freedom to both cover a much broader range of music, and also look to start sharing my original music.”

Along with more original music, there’s one thing his TikTok followers have been begging for. Full length versions of songs.

Now, Ricky’s giving the people what they want, as a headliner of TikTok’s LIVE Sunset Sessions.

Over September, October and November, Ricky and four other emerging artists will take over TikTok’s digital stage to perform live with a sunset visual aesthetic.

“People who enjoy my music are constantly telling me how frustrating it can be to like my version of a song, and only get to hear 30 seconds of it,” he says.

“These lives seem like a great way to play full length music and get to chat directly to the people who have shown so much appreciation for my content.”

Not only is Ricky playing full length songs live, he plans on using the platform to connect more deeply with fans.

“I’m hoping that being able to watch the performance live will make it easier to connect with the feelings I put into the songs,” he explains.

“There will certainly be some original music, but plenty of covers too. A mix of some of the classic covers I’ve done that people always enjoy and would want to hear full versions of, as well as some songs I’ve never covered before.”

Get ready to hear @rickyrosen LIVE Sunset Sessions on TikTok on September 10th, 5pm AEST, October 15th, 5pm AEDT, and November 12th, 5pm AEDT.

Tune in for other talented artists going LIVE throughout September, October and November.





