Shoegaze pioneers Ride are coming to Australia and New Zealand.

Formed in England in 1988, Ride became a beloved shoegaze band in the ’80s and ’90s, with their seminal debut album, Nowhere, hailed as a classic of the genre.

Still going strong in the 2020s, Ride have released three studio albums since reforming in 2014, including this year’s Interplay, which made the top 10 of the UK Albums Chart.

To celebrate their new album, Ride will tour Australia and New Zealand this August, stopping in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Auckland (see full dates below). They’ll be supported by beloved psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 15th at 9am local time.

Interplay has been earning rave reviews from critics since its release.

“Refusing to dwell on the past, the band tap back into their unique sound while producing fresh, engaging material,” wrote CLASH.

“Their reunion albums retained some of the spark of their beloved early tunes, but Interplay doubles down on the signature Ride sound with enchantment and confidence,” hailed Consequence of Sound, while The Guardian noted that Interplay “successfully retains those hippyish vibes, increasingly mixed with anger about the world disintegrating around them. It’s their most adult album yet, and it suits them.”

Ride 2024 Australian and New Zealand Tour

With Mercury Rev

Early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 15th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, May 17th (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com or sbmpresents.com

Thursday, August 8th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, August 9th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, August 10th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, August 14th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, August 16th

Metropolis, Perth, WA

Sunday, August 18th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ