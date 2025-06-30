Ridin’ Hearts Festival has announced headline shows for Nate Smith and Waylon Wyatt.

Nate Smith, who last toured Australia for the 2024 CMC Rocks QLD, will return for Ridin’ Hearts Festival shows in Sydney and Melbourne, and will play a special headline show at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Tuesday, October 28th.

Smith has amassed over 2.5 billion global streams and broke through with his self-titled debut album in 2023, featuring hits like “Whiskey On You” and “World on Fire”. He recently released California Gold, and has collaborated with Avril Lavigne and Alesso on the dance hit “I Like It”. He has also supported artists including Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen.

Waylon Wyatt will make his Australian debut with an all ages headline show at The Triffid in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 22nd as part of his ‘Out Of The Blue World Tour’.

Wyatt, 18, is one of Americana’s rising new names. After releasing his debut EP Til The Sun Goes Down, he has built a strong following with over 225 million global streams. His new EP Out Of The Blue came out last month. Wyatt recently performed at Stagecoach Festival and will play more than 35 shows worldwide this year, including opening for Zach Bryan at BST Hyde Park and appearing at major festivals.

Frontier Member and Heartbreakers presales for both shows open on Wednesday July 2nd, with general sales starting Thursday, July 3rd.