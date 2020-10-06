Rihanna has found herself in a bit of hot water with the Muslim community after an ill-advised song choice during a Savage X Fenty fashion show that was streamed on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 2nd.

There was a segment in the show where lingerie models were dancing to the Coucou Chloe’s 2017 song ‘Doom’, which was also included on the Savage X Fenty Volume 2 playlist.

For those who haven’t listened to ‘Doom’, the song features narration taken from a Hadith that talks about the end of days and judgement day. Now the hadith is a collection of texts believed to be the sayings and actions of the Prophet Mohammed and is considered very sacred to Muslims.

The use of ‘Doom’ in the Savage X Fenty fashion show quickly led to backlash from the Muslim community towards Rihanna as some questioned why the song was featured in the first place and how it disrespectful its inclusion was.

Coucou Chloe issued an apology on social media, writing “I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’.”

“The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”

As for Rihanna, she stayed silent for a few days before responding on Tuesday, October 6th, with an Instagram Story (via BBC News) apologising to the Muslim community for what she says is an “unintentionally offensive” and “careless mistake” for including ‘Doom’ in her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

“I would more importantly like to apologise to you for this honest, yet careless mistake,” the singer wrote. “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this.”