Upon Rihanna taking the stage at the Super Bowl, shockwaves were sent through the music world with her electrifying performance.

However, it wasn’t just fans and critics who were talking about the highly-anticipated halftime show – the pop icon and fashion mogul’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, also seemingly had something to say about it.

The internet was ablaze with reactions after Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl, where she debuted a new song while showing off her legendary dance moves AND her gorgeous baby bump.

Amid RiRi’s epic return to the stage, it didn’t take long for fans to start speculating about what Chris Brown thought of the show, given their tumultuous relationship history.

Chris Brown’s reactions to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance caused quite a stir on social media, with the R&B singer posting a message on Instagram that many are interpreting as a reference to the performance.

Sharing to his Instagram Stories, Chris wrote, “GO GIRL” alongside a red heart and praying-hands emoji.

It’s not the first time that Chris has shown love to his ex, Rihanna, with whom he had a rollercoaster romance from 2007 to 2009 and a short-lived rekindling in 2012.

He even took to the internet to extend his well wishes to the “Umbrella” singer and her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, after the arrival of their first bub in May last year.

Regardless of Chris Brown’s intentions, Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance was a triumph.

She made her comeback to the music scene in grand style, thrilling fans with her powerhouse vocals and signature moves.

It was a standout moment in a career that has already seen the Barbadian star achieve worldwide success and critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Rihanna in the coming months as she navigates motherhood and the release of new music.