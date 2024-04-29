Rihanna has once more sparked excitement about her much-anticipated new album, tentatively titled R9, during a recent red carpet event for her Fenty makeup brand.

The album, which will follow her acclaimed 2016 release Anti, has been a topic of eager discussion among fans and critics for a long time.

During the event, Rihanna shared insights with Extra about her vision for R9. She emphasised the quality and personal growth that the album represents, stating, “It’s gonna be amazing. It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet. If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away. There should be a show of growth, right?”

The Barbadian singer described her creative process as playful and exploratory. “I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at,” she remarked.

Speculation about when R9 will arrive has been rife since Rihanna mentioned during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show promotion that she expected the album to be released that year. However, 2023 came and went without the album drop.

Rihanna’s comment about the delay – “I want it to be this year. Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year” – reflected her own frustration and eagerness to release the album.

Further stirring curiosity, Rihanna noted that she’s not a fan of numerous collaborations unless they are “very intentional.” This suggests that R9 might predominantly feature her solo work unless a particularly compelling collaborative opportunity arises.

Rihanna’s journey with R9 has been a meticulous one, with reports suggesting she has recorded over 500 songs for the album, seeking the perfect sound that aligns with her taste and artistic direction. She compared listening to unreleased songs at the time to “almost like trying to dress like you used to dress. It’s like, ‘Ew, no. I would never wear those again.’ Your taste changes, your vibe changes.”