On August 24th, the music community mourned the loss of Power Trip vocalist Riley Gale, who passed away age 34.

Throughout his life, Riley Gale was a staunch advocate for tolerance and activism. His legacy of compassion, generosity and charity has now been immortalised through a new LGBTQ+ centre in Dallas, Texas.

After Gale’s passing in August, his family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Dallas Hope Charities organization. Gale first involved himself in the charity back in January — donating a percentage of ticket sales, and inviting them to outreach at Power Trip shows.

Memorial donations made in his name have been used to purchase a home, to provide accommodation for up to eight people aged 18 to 24. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the opening of the service on December 1st.

“We had no idea what that would result in, but the metal, thrasher community is like the most giving, generous, connected — it’s crazy just the people that have come together,” said Dallas Hope Charities’ CEO Evie Scrivner. “In his living life, he was excited about being a part of that.”

This marks the second community landmark to be named after Gale. Plans for the Riley Gale Memorial Library, set to be housed at the Dallas Hope Center, were announced back in October. The library, will contain many of the frontman’s books, donated by his family.

“Not everybody heals the same way, so we want to make sure we have every option, and that’s what the Riley Gale Library will help people [with],” Scrivner says. “If that’s their outlet, if that is something that brings them calm to their anxiety and lets them have that quiet time and that space, that’ll be there for them.”

To donate to Dallas Hope Charities, visit dallashopecharities.org/donate/