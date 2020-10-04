Plans are underway to name a forthcoming library in Dallas, Texas, after the late singer Riley Gale, who sadly died in August aged just 34.

As per Pitchfork, organisers have announced that The Dallas Hope Center, the city’s only shelter for LGBTQ+ youth, will be home to the Riley Gale library.

They’re seeking donations of any kind to help build the library’s collection, which you can find out more about here.

In a statement posted to Facebook on September 24th, organisers Vanessa Reynolds and Jeff Reynolds wrote that the project was inspired by Gale’s own love for reading. They’re aiming to have the library open by December.

“To honor our friend Riley, we wanted to contribute to a cause that he was passionate about. Dallas Hope Charities was an important organization to Riley. Dallas Hope Charities provides care for those in need throughout the Dallas community. By collaborating and hosting several programs, Dallas Hope Charities provides food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all.

The Dallas Hope Center is the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program. By helping provide inclusive spaces for at-risk, homeless LGBTQ youth (18 to 24), the Dallas Hope Center hopes to change the lives of those who experience high rates of conduct disorder, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal behavior.

Our goal is to provide the Dallas Hope Center residents a full library by December 2020. A place that each resident can go to access a variety of books, request books they are interested in that we will provide, and socialize with one another. Riley Gale shared his love of reading with many of his friends, which is what led to the development of the Riley Gale Memorial Library.”

The Power Trip vocalist died unexpectedly at the age of 34 on August 24th. He was remembered fondly by his peers in the metal and hardcore community. The rising thrash metal star was due to embark on a European tour with Lamb of God and Kreator in 2021.

Check out ‘Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)’ by Power Trip: