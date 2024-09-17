RINI is hitting the road for his ‘Somewhere In Time’ tour this December, bringing his smooth R&B sound to Australia.

The tour will kick off at Roundhouse in Sydney on Thursday, December 12th. After that, RINI will head to Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Friday, December 13th, and finish up at The Forum in Melbourne on Saturday, December 14th.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, September 18th at 11am AEST. You can grab your tickets through Untitledgroup.com.au.

RINI last visited Australia in 2023 with his ‘Past The Naked Eye’ tour, which was a hit, especially with his Melbourne show selling out. That year, he also caught the attention of Complex, making their list of top 20 R&B artists to watch.

Since then, RINI’s gained more attention with his latest EP, Lucky 7, which explores complex relationships and blends the storytelling of his 2021 album Constellations with the energy of his 2022 EP Ultraviolet.

“These songs are part of a larger project I’ve been developing, chosen as the lucky few that made it onto the EP,” says the Filipino-Australian artist.

He has also performed with 6LACK and headlined a tour ending with a show in Manila. With over 1.8 million monthly Spotify listeners and a new EP debuting at #76 on Apple Music’s R&B Albums chart, RINI continues to grow his global following.

RINI 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Untitled Group

Tickets go on sale to general public on Wednesday, September 18th at 11am AEST

For complete tour info and tickets, visit Untitledgroup.com.au

Thursday, December 12th

Roundhouse, Sydney/Eora

Friday, December 13th

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane/Meanjin

Saturday, December 14th

Forum, Melbourne/Naarm