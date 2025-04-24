Chicago’s Riot Fest turns 20 this year, and it’s going big with a massive lineup led by Green Day, Blink-182, and Weezer. And representing Australia on this star-studded bill is Brisbane rock band Dune Rats, bringing their signature raucous sound to the festival.

The three-day punk and alternative festival returns to Douglass Park from September 19–21. Blink-182 will kick things off Friday night, Weezer headlines Saturday with a full performance of their iconic Blue Album, and Green Day will close out the weekend on Sunday.

Other big names on the bill include Jack White, Sex Pistols with Frank Carter, Idles, Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, the Beach Boys, the Pogues, Dropkick Murphys, Sparks, “Weird Al” Yankovic, the Hold Steady, Rilo Kiley (just reunited), Gym Class Heroes, Cobra Starship, and the Wonder Years.

Riot Fest’s genre-spanning lineup also features Rico Nasty, Hanson, the Linda Lindas, Buzzcocks, Superchunk, Marky Ramone, Stiff Little Fingers, Militarie Gun, and more. One surprise act is still to be announced tomorrow (April 25).

The full lineup and tickets are available now on the Riot Fest website.

Started in 2005 as a small, multi-venue punk event, Riot Fest has grown into a Chicago staple. It’s been held in Douglass Park since 2015 and just signed a long-term agreement with the city to stay there for years to come.

“We didn’t plan for twenty years — just one weekend,” said founder Mike “Riot Mike” Petryshyn. “But here we are. Still loud, still weird, still building something bigger than we ever meant to.”

Meanwhile, Dune Rats are hitting the road in support of their fifth studio album, If It Sucks, Turn It Up, which dropped in August last year. The album scored an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album.

Dunies frontman Danny Beus discussed the vision for new music in a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, revealing they’ve been toying with expansive ideas.

Next up, they’ll be heading to Europe for a packed schedule of festivals throughout July and August 2025.