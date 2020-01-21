Riotron a.k.a Electro indie-pop artist Jeff Fettes has released a new single titled ‘There For You’ off his forthcoming debut EP Dark Highway, due out later this year.

“There For You is about how thinking of the people we love can bring them to us any time we need them. It doesn’t have to be spiritual or metaphysical it’s just the power of our memories,” says Fettes. “When you can’t be with them physically, they can still be there for you across time and space. It sounds cosmic but it’s really kind of simple and comforting.”

Sonically, the music of ‘There For You’ draws on modern synth-pop and electronica sounds, mixed with 80s-influenced new wave guitar. Even the name Riotron is derived from the hit song ‘Rio’ by Duran Duran and the fantasy sci-fi film, ‘Tron’, all iconic to the eighties era which seems to be a big inspiration for Riotron’s music and imagery.

Inspired by pop artists like Phil Collins and Madonna, Fettes started writing his own music as a teenager. While attending university, he learned to record while working at a local studio, writing and producing songs for other artists. At one point, he had jobs as a cartoonist, programmer, musician, and writer but it was his hobby as an inventor that eventually drew him into a career, a number of his concepts growing into companies.

Evoking styles like dance-rock, electronic synth-pop, and even jazz, Riotron’s upcoming 2020 LP, Dark Highway, is reminiscent of an 80’s movie soundtrack, with a collection of highly personal anthems. Thematically, it’s about how our darkest moments eventually lead to hope. Riotron’s Dark Highway sends its listener on a metaphorical drive through hell that eventually leads to love, acceptance, and self-forgiveness. We cannot wait for its release.

You can listen to ‘There For You’ by Riotron below