Rise Against have announced they’ve got a new album coming our way, sharing the music video for title track ‘Nowhere Generation’.

The album marks the first release for the punk rock band in four years, since signing to new label Loma Vista Recordings. Nowhere Generation features 11 provocative songs that take a stab at corporations and politics for pretty much screwing up the world for the rest of us.

“Today there is the promise of the American Dream, and then there is the reality of the American Dream. America’s ‘historical norm’ that the next generation will be better off than the one that came before has been diminished by an era of mass social, economic, and political instability and a sell-out of the Middle Class.

“The brass ring that was promised by hard work and dedication no longer exists for everyone. When the privileged climb the ladder of success and then burn it from the top, disruption becomes the only answer,” frontman Tim McIlrath said in a press release today.

With lyrics inspired by input from the band’s children and their fan base, the aggressive punk rock tracks are Rise Against’s platform to ignite change in the world for future generations.

“I’ve come to realise that people want honesty and that music can be a catalyst for change. I think in many ways, we’ve been on a mission to rile people up, and I feel very lucky to be able to do that.

“Our hope on this record is to jostle people awake, even it if makes you uncomfortable,” McIlrath said.

While the record is set for release on June 4, today we get the first taste of it in the form of the title track music video, shot completely in black and white.

Grammy-nominated creative director Brian Roettinger (Jay-Z, Florence and the Machine, No Age) worked on the album with the band, to create a jam-packed suite of album offerings, including a limited edition 12-inch vinyl picture disc, a 12-page album art booklet insert, special vinyl color variants for select retailers worldwide, and more.

As expected, long-time producer/engineer Bill Stevenson (Black Flag, The Descendents), often regarded as the fifth member of Rise Against, again worked on the band’s latest record, as he has done with most of their releases since 2003.

Recorded in Fort Collins, Colorado, exclusive versions of the 11-track album will be available on vinyl at JB HiFi and selected indie stores, on Friday, June 4. You can pre-order your copy here.

In the meantime, you can rock out to your heart’s content the music video debut below.

Check out Rise Against’s brand new album title track ‘Nowhere Generation’: