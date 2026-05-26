Rise Against and Dropkick Murphys are coming to Australia and New Zealand.

Rise Against, out of Chicago, and Dropkick Murphy’s, one of Massachusetts’ most famous bands, will co-headline a tour across the Tasman, kicking off in Ōtautahi Christchurch and Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, before stops in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth, as well as Gosford (see full dates below).

General on sale tickets will be available from 1pm on Friday, May 29th, following Mastercard AU and Westpac NZ presales from 12pm on Wednesday, May 27th and a Live Nation presale from 12pm on Thursday, May 29th. All times are local. See here for details.

Rise Against are still going strong, now on their 10th album, with Ricochet arriving in the middle of last year. Ricochet reached the top 60 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and it also charted well in Germany, Austria, and France. The punk rock band’s album received a four-star review from The Guardian.

“Blood-and-guts emotion with the energy of the punk veterans’ early years meets high-sheen recording craft in a hulking 10th album,” the publication’s review read.

Dropkick Murphys released their own album last year, For the People, which charted well in the UK, US, and in several countries around Europe. In Australia, For the People made it to No. 89 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

“Years roll back, pints get pulled, friendly arms embrace – Dropkick Murphys return to form with 13th album For The People,” Kerrang! wrote in a positive review, awarding the album 4 stars out of 5.

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For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

RISE AGAINST AND DROPKICK MURPHYS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Saturday, November 21st

Wolfbrook Arena, Ōtautahi Christchurch NZ

Tuesday, November 24th

Spark Arena, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland NZ

Thursday, November 26th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, November 28th

Meltdown, The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW*

*Presented by Face To Face Touring

Sunday, November 29th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, December 1st

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Friday, December 4th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA