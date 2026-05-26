Rise Against and Dropkick Murphys are coming to Australia and New Zealand.
Rise Against, out of Chicago, and Dropkick Murphy’s, one of Massachusetts’ most famous bands, will co-headline a tour across the Tasman, kicking off in Ōtautahi Christchurch and Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, before stops in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth, as well as Gosford (see full dates below).
General on sale tickets will be available from 1pm on Friday, May 29th, following Mastercard AU and Westpac NZ presales from 12pm on Wednesday, May 27th and a Live Nation presale from 12pm on Thursday, May 29th. All times are local. See here for details.
Rise Against are still going strong, now on their 10th album, with Ricochet arriving in the middle of last year. Ricochet reached the top 60 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and it also charted well in Germany, Austria, and France. The punk rock band’s album received a four-star review from The Guardian.
“Blood-and-guts emotion with the energy of the punk veterans’ early years meets high-sheen recording craft in a hulking 10th album,” the publication’s review read.
Dropkick Murphys released their own album last year, For the People, which charted well in the UK, US, and in several countries around Europe. In Australia, For the People made it to No. 89 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
“Years roll back, pints get pulled, friendly arms embrace – Dropkick Murphys return to form with 13th album For The People,” Kerrang! wrote in a positive review, awarding the album 4 stars out of 5.
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For complete tour and ticket information, see here.
RISE AGAINST AND DROPKICK MURPHYS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026
Saturday, November 21st
Wolfbrook Arena, Ōtautahi Christchurch NZ
Tuesday, November 24th
Spark Arena, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland NZ
Thursday, November 26th
John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, November 28th
Meltdown, The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW*
*Presented by Face To Face Touring
Sunday, November 29th
Riverstage, Brisbane QLD
Tuesday, December 1st
Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW
Friday, December 4th
Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA