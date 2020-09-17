Rob Halford has reminisced about an incident where he once tried to seduce former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno.

On September 28th, the legendary Judas Priest rocker will unveil his tell-all autobiography, Confess. Ahead of the book’s release, Halford has shared a story about the time he attempted to invite Di’Anno back to his hotel room when Iron Maiden supported Judas Priest on their 1980 British Steel tour.

Prior to the tour, Di’Anno was quoted by press claiming that the band were going to “blow the bollocks off Priest.” A comment that nearly resulted in Maiden getting booted off the tour.

“We didn’t really hang out and banter with Maiden much on that tour,” details Halford in Confess, “but maybe I took Di’Anno’s comment that he would blow Priest off stage too literally… because the one night we got drunk together, I tried to seduce him! We went to my room to carry on drinking, but I was too pissed to try anything, and he was too pissed to even know what I wanted to try.

Confess is set to span the entirety of both Halford’s career with Judas Priest, and his personal life. Delving into his decision in 1998 to publicly come out as gay, plus his hiatus from the iconic metal collective from 1992 to 2003.

In an initial statement, Rob Halford admitted that he wouldn’t be holding anything back, stating that the book “is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for him to be able to “expose every facet” of himself.

“Digging deep with nothing to hid and nothing to fear was in many ways exciting, fun, disturbing, terrifying, and cathartic,” he detailed. “I’ve held nothing back. It’s time for me to Confess.”