Remember the crazy revelation that the late legend Lemmy’s ashes were put into bullets and delivered to his close friends? It turns out one of the lucky recipients was Rob Halford.

The Judas Priest singer confirmed it on the SpeedFreaks radio show, as reported by Blabbermouth. “When Lemmy passed away, I had this beautiful opportunity to speak at his memorial,” he recalled.

“We had a great get-together; all of us musicians from all over the world, we met in Hollywood and we talked about Lemmy and his great life and the things that he’s left us.

And then, not too far back, I get something in the mail from the Lemmy people; Lemmy’s office, his manager and everybody still work tirelessly to keep his name with us, as he always will be. They sent me — it’s a bullet (laughs), it’s a bullet with some of Lemmy’s ashes inside of it.”

Halford continued by noting how touched he was to receive one of the bullets. “This is the kind of thing that Lemmy would have loved to have done,” he said. “However you choose to interpret what I’ve just said, that’s entirely up to you.

But to be thought of, to be brought into this small circle of friends where you actually own a little bit of Lemmy’s ashes and you wear it around your neck on a pendant and he’s close to your heart in the truest sense in terms of his mortal remains, that’s just mind-blowingly powerful.

To use an object like that to carry his remains is just so Lemmy — it’s provocative, it makes you think, it makes you talk. But as far as having a beautiful part of Lemmy physically with me right now in my house, that’s just magical.”

Halford is the third person to go public about getting one of Lemmy’s special bullets. Metal Queen Door Pesch confirmed she got one earlier this year, saying she “almost dropped dead” after opening the package and seeing what was inside.

Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman also revealed that he received a bullet, hailing it as “the greatest gift I’ve ever received in my life.”

Lemmy died in December 2015, aged 70. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer just two days before his death. The Motörhead icon had battled many health issues for the last few years of his life.

To give out your ashes in bullets though? It doesn’t get much more rock ‘n’ roll than that.

Check out Rob Halford on SpeedFreaks: