Rob Thomas has extended his Australian tour to meet demand.
In celebration of his forthcoming sixth studio album, All Night Days, and the 20th anniversary of his debut record, …Something to Be, the US songwriter and Matchbox Twenty frontman will arrive in October for shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, followed by a trip to New Zealand to perform in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.
And following overwhelming demand during ticket pre-sales, a third and final show has been added in Sydney and Melbourne (see full dates below).
Thomas was last here in 2024 in support of Matchbox Twenty’s sold out arena run.
“Aussie fans have always been incredible to me,” Thomas said.
“I can’t wait to come back and share these songs—old and new—on what’s going to be a very special run of shows across one of my favourite places in the world.”
Thomas will be joined at the shows by an all-Australian lineup, with support acts including Boy & Bear, Eskimo Joe, Little Quirks and Sara Berki.
Fans can expect to hear all of the frontman’s hit tracks like “Lonely No More”, “This Is How A Heart Breaks”, and the Grammy-winning Santana collaboration “Smooth”, as well as Matchbox Twenty classic like “3AM” and “Unwell”.
The forthcoming All Night Days record, which is yet to have a release date, will be Thomas’ first solo effort since 2021.
Check out all of the venues and dates below and click here for more details.
ROB THOMAS 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR
Friday October 24th
Riverside Theatre, Perth
Saturday October 25th
Riverside Theatre, Perth
Monday October 27th
AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Wednesday October 29th
The Forum, Melbourne
Thursday October 30th
The Forum, Melbourne
Friday October 31st (NEW SHOW)
The Forum, Melbourne
Monday November 3rd
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday November 4th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday November 5th (NEW SHOW)
Enmore Theatre Sydney
Saturday November 8th
Sandstone Point, Brisbane
Tuesday November 11th
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland
Thursday November 13th
Town Hall, Christchurch
Saturday November 15th
Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington