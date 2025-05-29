Rob Thomas has extended his Australian tour to meet demand.

In celebration of his forthcoming sixth studio album, All Night Days, and the 20th anniversary of his debut record, …Something to Be, the US songwriter and Matchbox Twenty frontman will arrive in October for shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, followed by a trip to New Zealand to perform in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

And following overwhelming demand during ticket pre-sales, a third and final show has been added in Sydney and Melbourne (see full dates below).

Thomas was last here in 2024 in support of Matchbox Twenty’s sold out arena run.

“Aussie fans have always been incredible to me,” Thomas said.

“I can’t wait to come back and share these songs—old and new—on what’s going to be a very special run of shows across one of my favourite places in the world.”

Thomas will be joined at the shows by an all-Australian lineup, with support acts including Boy & Bear, Eskimo Joe, Little Quirks and Sara Berki.

Fans can expect to hear all of the frontman’s hit tracks like “Lonely No More”, “This Is How A Heart Breaks”, and the Grammy-winning Santana collaboration “Smooth”, as well as Matchbox Twenty classic like “3AM” and “Unwell”.

The forthcoming All Night Days record, which is yet to have a release date, will be Thomas’ first solo effort since 2021.

Check out all of the venues and dates below and click here for more details.

ROB THOMAS 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Friday October 24th

Riverside Theatre, Perth

Saturday October 25th

Riverside Theatre, Perth

Monday October 27th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday October 29th

The Forum, Melbourne

Thursday October 30th

The Forum, Melbourne

Friday October 31st (NEW SHOW)

The Forum, Melbourne

Monday November 3rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday November 4th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday November 5th (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre Sydney

Saturday November 8th

Sandstone Point, Brisbane

Tuesday November 11th

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Thursday November 13th

Town Hall, Christchurch

Saturday November 15th

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington