As Rob Thomas takes the stage on his Australian headline tour, the message is clear: fan-favourites from Matchbox Twenty are very much part of the setlist.

At his recent performance at the iconic Forum in Melbourne, Thomas proved that the songs, which defined a generation, still hold weight. In fact, Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s 3.5/5 star review said “nothing resonated with everyone more than the Matchbox Twenty hits”.

He started with “If You’re Gone”, which brought the crowd’s energy back after a couple of newer songs, before slower, stripped back versions of “3AM” and “Rest Stop”.

It’s a timely choice for Thomas, who is celebrating several milestones, including the 20th anniversary of his solo album …Something to Be and next year’s 30th anniversary since Matchbox Twenty’s debut Yourself or Someone Like You.

Released in October 1996, Yourself or Someone Like You debuted at No. 1 in Australia, went on to reach 12x Platinum status, and features a string of the group’s biggest hits, including “3AM”, “Real World” and “Push”.

The band are already planning a return to Australia to mark the anniversary, although it is more likely to be in 2027 due to the near clash with Thomas’ solo album celebrations. Matchbox Twenty last toured Australia in 2024 for their biggest tour of the country to date in support of their first album in 11 years, Where the Light Goes.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Thomas said the 30th anniversary may also include a new release: “I don’t think it’s gonna be a full original record, but we do have some pretty fun ideas.”

With such a legacy to draw on, he clearly recognises what the audience wants at his shows.

He finished the night off with two of his most popular tracks, “This Is How a Heart Breaks” and his collaboration with Santana, “Smooth”, capping off a night that paid tribute to both his solo and group success.

So if you’re heading to one of his Australian shows and wondering whether you’ll hear the Matchbox Twenty hits you know and love — the answer is a resounding yes.