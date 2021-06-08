Rocker-turned-filmmaker Rob Zombie is set to sink his teeth into a new project with the news he’ll be writing and directing a film based on The Munsters.

Zombie confirmed via Instagram that he will indeed be creating a modern take on the spooky ’60s sitcom about a family of friendly monsters, which is sure to feature his signature style that fans have come to know and love since he turned his sights on directing.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls!,” Zombie wrote on Instagram. “The rumours are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!”

The rocker has made no secret of his love for the quirky series, with his single ‘Dragula’ named after the famous car owned by The Munsters.

According to BlabberMouth, filming reportedly began back in May and will feature Zombie’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie – who will play Lily Munster – and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster.

Among the other stars cast for the film apparently include Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson.

The Munsters series first aired for two seasons from September 1964 to May 1966.

The film will mark the White Zombie frontman’s latest feature film, having previously directed 2019’s 3 From Hell, 2016’s 31 and 2012’s The Lords Of Salem.

Among his other fan favourites include House Of 1000 Corpses and its sequel The Devil’s Rejects, along with the 2007 reimagining of John Carpenter’s Halloween and Halloween 2.

The news comes following Zombie previously telling The Pulse Of Radio that it’s been a difficult road when it comes to him breaking out of the horror genre of which he’s known for.

“The movies I’ve made up to this point have been pretty dark and pretty much in that world because those are the opportunities that were presented,” he explained.

“You know, the people that put up the money for these things know that if I stick to that sort of thing, it’s easily more profitable. So it’s a much bigger challenge to break out of it.”

It’s been a busy time for Zombie, who also released his first new album in nearly five years, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, back in March.

