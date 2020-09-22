White Zombie rocker and horror director Rob Zombie has penned a touching tribute to close friend Sid Haig one year on from his death.

Haig passed away in hospital at the age of 80 after suffering a number of health issues over the years, to the point where it interrupted his appearances in Zombie’s films.

Following his death, it was revealed that the actor’s cause of death was related to chronic heart and lung issues, with TMZ listing respiratory failure, aspiration, aspergillus pneumonia and a “small bowel obstruction” as contributing causes of death.

Posting to Facebook, Zombie wrote a lengthy post about the one year anniversary of Haig’s death, who was best known for his role as murderous clown Captain Spaulding across several Rob Zombie films, including House of 1000 Corpses, Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell.

“Well, today marks one year since my buddy Sid Haig left us,” Zombie said. “We did a lot of stuff together over the twenty years we were friends. He was my first and only choice for Captain Spaulding back in 1999.”

He added that he was thankful Haig was able to make one last appearance in 3 From Hell prior to his death.

“As sad as it was, I am so glad he got to play Spaulding one last time even if it was brief. He gave it all he had. That was March 2018.”

“Obviously we had originally planned to do much more back then but his health made it impossible. I can only hope this role will help him live on for future generations of horror fans.”

He continued the tributes with a number of photos with Sid dressed as Captain Spaulding on the set of House of 1000 Corpses.

“This photo was taken the first time me and Sid got together. It was early 2000 or perhaps even late 1999. It was at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal Studios,” he wrote.

“We were both having a good laugh at this crummy, ill-fitting clown suit. It took a few tries to get his look right, but we got there. Who knew that crazy clown would become an iconic horror figure? Certainly not the two guys in the picture.”

Check out Sid Haig in ‘Devil’s Rejects’ by Rob Zombie: