Robbie Williams will make his triumphant return to Australia and New Zealand this year for a stadium tour.

The UK legend will head our way in November in support of his latest and 13th studio album, Britpop, with shows confirmed in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle (Williams’ first ever show in the city), Brisbane, Auckland and Christchurch, his first performance there in 25 years.

“Australia and New Zealand have always had a very special place in my heart. Ever since my first solo tours, you have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home,” Williams said.

“I’m beyond excited to be coming back this November for the BRITPOP World Tour. Can’t wait to see you all there!”

Released in January, Britpop is a tribute to the famous ’90s era and features collaborations with the likes of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Gaz Coombes (Supergrass), Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi, Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and Gary Barlow.

Earlier this month, Williams led an all-star band through a rendition of “No More Tears” as part of the 2026 Brit Awards’ tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who also posthumously received the show’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

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Williams, “a long-standing fan of the music and friend of the [Osbourne] family,” was joined onstage by musicians who previously performed alongside Osbourne: guitarist Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Black Sabbath reunion drummer Tommy Clufetos, and keyboardist Adam Wakeman from Osbourne’s band.

General public tickets go on sale from 11am AEDT on Thursday, March 26th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

ROBBIE WILLIAMS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Saturday, November 7th

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Wednesday, November 11th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Saturday, November 14th

Accor Stadium

Tuesday, November 17th

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Friday, November 20th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tuesday, November 24th

Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, November 28th

One New Zealand Stadium Christchurch