There was an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the Brit Awards this weekend, led by Robbie Williams.

Williams, “a long-standing fan of the music and friend of the [Osbourne] family,” was joined in the tribute by a slew of Ozzy collaborators: guitarist Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Black Sabbath reunion drummer Tommy Clufetos, and keyboardist Adam Wakeman from Ozzy’s band.

The collective performed “No More Tears” at the ceremony. Watch below.

In addition to the tribute performance, Ozzy’s wife and daughter, Sharon and Kelly, were on hand to accept the Brit Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the late musician.

“We all know how fickle this industry can be, and my old man was blessed with a one-in-a-million career. He was at the top of his game for 56 years,” Sharon said during the acceptance speech.

“Ozzy was authentic, he was gifted, totally unpredictable, a wild man. A true artist. He came from a small working class neighborhood in Birmingham and he rose to become one of the most recognizable and respected musicians of his life. He was filled with extraordinarily wonderful high times but very real low times, but he never stopped tirelessly pushing himself to do better.”

The Brit Awards’ tribute is just the latest in a long line of memorable tributes to the Black Sabbath legend following his death last year.

Post Malone performed the Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs” at the recent Grammy Awards, where he was joined by an all-star lineup just as starry as the Brit Awards’ tribute: producer-guitarist Andrew Watt, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan.

While on the Grammys red carpet, Kelly revealed how the death of her father brought the Osbourne family closer together.

She told Entertainment Tonight (as per Louder Sound) about the strengthened bonds in her family since her father passed away.

“We’re closer now than we ever have been. We’re all we have and we’ve experienced the biggest loss we will ever go through. And all we want to do is just live in his legacy,” she said.