Pop artist Robert DeLong has revealed his new single ‘Better In College’, which features up and coming American singer Ashe.

“Better In College” is a unique and uber-catchy pop track, in which DeLong’s Autotune-heavy vocals contrast beautifully with Ashe’s old-school, vintage vocal quality. Together, Robert’s sense of groove and Ashe’s knack for melody deliver an anthem reminiscent of college days.

Both artists had just come out of long term relationships on beginning to write this new song so they connected over similar emotions. Through the lens of nostalgia, the pair have crafted a song about a profound end to a long-lasting relationship, and the naivete of a college crush.

Robert said, “Ashe and I started writing about two weeks after I had just ended a 10 year relationship. As post-break-up conversations often do, this led to us commiserating over the recent end of both of our long-term partnerships that began as college-era romances. The process was a lovely and fluid meeting of the minds. The song was a joy to write and produce, and ended up being quite special because of it.”

Ashe also shares, “We wrote ‘Better in College’ about a guy I crushed on back in school who is ironically now a good friend of both of ours. To Rob, love ya. Guy from college, you know who you are.”

Known as a ‘one man pop band’, Robert DeLong’s 2018 collaboration with K.Flay ‘Favorite Color is Blue’ has been streamed over 14 million times worldwide. Over 400K fans tune in to him on Spotify each month.

He has shared the road with the likes of Twenty One Pilots, Charli XCX, Bleachers and AJR. His 2015 album, In The Cards, included the smash hit ‘Long Way Down’, which peaked at #3 on the Alternative Chart and has been streamed over 40 million on Spotify.

Ashe has just recently found worldwide success with her single ‘Moral Of The Story’ which landed at number five on the Billboard digital charts and has been streamed over 10 million times. In 2017, Ashe debuted with her solo single, ‘Used to It’, followed by The Rabbit Hole EP in 2018. In 2019, she returned with two more EPs, Moral of the Story: Chapter 1 and 2.

