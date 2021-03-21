Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The latest instalment of Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ performance series sees the duo tear through a cover of Motörhead classic ‘Ace of Spades’.

Staying true to their flair for a peculiar performance, the couple delivered a truly libidinal take on the anthem. Toyah, clad in a French maid outfit, makes a deck of cards rain whilst a fan flows her hair back. Whilst Robert Fripp maintains his signature posie and restraint as he chugs through the iconic riff. Check it out below.

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox cover ‘Ace of Spades’ by Motörhead

Over the course of the UK’s stage four lockdowns, Fripp and Wilcox have been sharing a number of truly manic covers of beloved songs from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Joan Jett and more.

With each coming week, Fripp and Wilcox’s performances grow more and more bizarre. The duo first went viral with their cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’, that saw Toyah belt her way through the track, riding an exercise bike in a transparent shirt.

There was also a wacky cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ that caught the attention of Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who told Consequence of Sound, “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Willcox explained how the beloved series came about. “Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.

“I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side and the persuading Robert to take part.”

“When I’m not with Toyah I’m only half a person,” Fripp previously told ITV. “When I’m with her I’m a whole person. She makes me completely who I am.”