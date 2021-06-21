King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox have channeled the spirit of Sylvester Stallone with a cover of Survivor’s ‘Eye of the Tiger.’

The latest instalment of the pairs batshit insane Sunday Lunch sessions saw them pay homage to Rocky III with a boxing-themed take on the title song. For the performance Toyah dons a blonde wig, black shirt, gold-studded bra and boxing gloves. Whilst the anonymous guitarist rocks out in a truly haunting gold Guy Fawkes mask.

“The kitchen trio are back and are ready to rumble!” Willcox wrote. Check it out below.

In addition to their cover of ‘Eye of the Tiger’, the duo shared a special Father’s Day performance that saw the pair “rock out with Burning Guitars”.

“Happy Father’s Day, Robert, for being the spiritual father to so many,” Willcox says to Fripp at the end of the video.” To which Fripp replied: “Bless you, little lovely.”

Over the course of the pandemic, Robert Fripp and Toyah have taken to sharing outlandish renditions of tracks from the likes of Black Sabbath, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, Eurythmics and more.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Willcox revealed why they began the series.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said.

She continued: “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

“The response was so overwhelmingly positive, and now, six months down the line, he can see that it was quite an important thing to do, in that it became a shared experience with an audience that needed to be reminded of the beauty of human laughter.”

