Those old scallywags Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are back at it again with their ‘hilarious’ covers, this time taking on Mötley Crüe.

The latest of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ performances might be their most deranged yet. Remember when Tony Iommi said that lockdown had driven Willcox and Fripp mental? Maybe he was onto something.

Previous ‘Sunday Lunch’ sessions have given us covers of everything from Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ to Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell’ to Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ to Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. Through them all, Willcox has been a bundle of eccentric joy alongside her King Crimson partner and it’s no different here.

As per Consequence of Sound, this time they took on the Mötley Crüe hit ‘Girls Girls Girls’, that band’s tribute to several strip clubs around the world. Never one to be outdone for showmanship, Willcox bust out her sports skills, firing off tennis balls with her racquet while singing the lyrics. Fair play to her, she never trips up while bouncing around. Her husband can’t take his eyes off her at the very least.

We’re surprised no kitchenware was destroyed in the making of the video; Willcox may be boisterous but Serena Williams she is not as her tennis shots end up somewhere off camera.

“See you next week” displays across a black background as the duo’s performance comes to an end, which is beginning more and more to sound like a threat. What started out as a product of COVID-19 lockdown feels like it will never end.

Will Fripp and Willcox continue doing these Sunday performances until they’ve exhausted rock and heavy metal songs and end up covering The Wiggles? Will they begin to feel the pressure of entertaining the masses every weekend? What sport will Willcox try her hand at in the next instalment? So many questions.

Check out Robert Fripp and Toyah’s cover of ‘Girls Girls Girls’: