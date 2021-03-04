The Wiggles made their debut appearance on triple j’s Like A Version this morning and it was exactly the kind of divine silliness we need to get us through the drudgery of Friday.

When news that The Wiggles were destined to hit the Like A Version studio broke last week, we were collectively sent into a headspin. I can’t speak on behalf of you, but I know most of my week was dedicated to laying bets with friends on what song they would cover.

Unfortunately, I was batting on a losing wicket with the hopes that they would deliver a cover of Peaches’ horny dancefloor anthem ‘Fuck The Pain Away.’ Instead, the troupe of polo-donning rockers ripped through a joyous cover of Tame Impala’s Lonerism classic ‘Elephant.’

“We wanted to choose something Australian,” mused Emma Watkins, the yellow Wiggle. “For most of the time that we’ve had the honour of going to The ARIAs, we get to see Tame Impala a lot on stage. We’ve never really met them properly but we thought that we’d like to pay tribute to this amazing Australian band.”

“We know people take [Like A Version] very seriously,” adds Anthony Field said. “So we didn’t want to stuff it up. Also, it’s an amazing song, and it’s deceptively hard. I thought it was going to be like [Norman Greenbaum‘s] ‘Spirit In The Sky’ but you get into it and…the guy’s a genius!”

Everything about the cover is good and pure, Greg dons an elephant mask, Emma swaggers away on the drum set. I’m not even going to get into the libidinal rush that came with witnessing my first crush ever (Greg) hammer away at that synth line. Check it out below.

Check out The Wiggles covering Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’

Oh, they also performed a live version of their track ‘We’re All Fruit Salad’ if you’re fanging for more The Wiggles content.

Check out The Wiggles performing ‘We’re All Fruit Salad’