Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dynamic duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have blessed us all with an Iron Maiden cover as part of their ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series.

The latest instalment in their wacky cover series sees the pair take on Iron Maiden’s ‘Number of the Beast’.

True to form, their performance is just as theatrical as we’ve come to expect. In a nod to Easter, Wilcox dons black bunny ears and also holds three carrots in her hand as she sings.

Meanwhile, Fripp is stoic as ever as he maintains his signature pose while playing the guitar.

“An Easter twist on this Maiden classic – Number Of The Beast,” wrote Wilcox in the YouTube description.

“Be afraid – Very Afraid!!!!”

As if that wasn’t enough, Fripp and Wilcox are also joined by guitarist Sidney Jake, who dons a mask with a gold face and black horns for the video.

Seemingly intent on maintaining an air of mystery, Jake’s face was also concealed with a wig when he joined the pair during their last Sunday Lunch cover of ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’ by ZZ Top.

Over the course of the UK’s stage four lockdowns, Fripp and Wilcox have been sharing covers of rock classics from the likes of Nirvana, Metallica, Jimi Hendrix, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and more.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Willcox explained how the Sunday Lunch series came to be.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said.

She continued: “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

“The response was so overwhelmingly positive, and now, six months down the line, he can see that it was quite an important thing to do, in that it became a shared experience with an audience that needed to be reminded of the beauty of human laughter.”

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox perform ‘Number of the Beast’ by Iron Maiden: