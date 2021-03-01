Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch sessions, King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have tried their hand at covering Foo Fighters 1995 breakout, ‘Everlong.’

Over the course of the UK’s stage four lockdowns, Fripp and Wilcox have been sharing a number of truly manic covers of beloved songs from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Joan Jett and more.

This week’s episode saw the duo enlist the help of a reptilian friend to take on the Fooeys classic. The video saw Willcox sing along to Fripp’s shredding while charming a snake around her arms and hands.

“No animals were harmed or mistreated in the filming of this episode,” a title screen of the video reads. “All handling was done under the strict supervision and instruction of a trained professional.” Check it out below.

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox cover Foo Fighters ‘Everlong’ as part of Sunday Lunch Sessions:

The Sunday Lunch sessions have been increasingly excellent in their oddball ways. The series has seen Toyah don a cheerleader outfit, rock out with a pair of dumbells, perform on an exercise bike, and dance in a cage.

In an interview with The Guardian, Willcox explained how the beloved series came about. “Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.

“I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side and the persuading Robert to take part.”

“When I’m not with Toyah I’m only half a person,” Fripp previously told ITV. “When I’m with her I’m a whole person. She makes me completely who I am.”