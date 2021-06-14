Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have continued their Sunday Lunch series with a cover of Eurythmics’ signature hit ‘Sweet Dreams’.

Their performances have quickly become one of the highlights of our week and their latest video is no exception.

This time around they have put their signature spin on the classic synth-pop track, with the help of mysterious masked guitarist Sidney Jake.

As theatrical as ever, the clip sees Willcox rock a pair of black feathered angel wings and a studded collar. On top of that, she dons some red and black face paint, which is also spread across her blurred out chest.

“The kitchen trio are back having travelled the world and the seven seas. Don’t miss this one, sure to provide sweet dreams,” Willcox captioned the video.

Over the course of the Sunday Lunch series, Fripp and Wilcox have shared covered tracks by bands like Nirvana, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and more.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Willcox revealed why they began the series.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said.

She continued: “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

“The response was so overwhelmingly positive, and now, six months down the line, he can see that it was quite an important thing to do, in that it became a shared experience with an audience that needed to be reminded of the beauty of human laughter.”

Check out Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox performing ‘Sweet Dreams’ by Eurythmics: