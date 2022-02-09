I don’t think Brian Eno will be getting worried just yet but Robert Pattinson has revealed that he dabbled in ambient music while making The Batman.

In a lengthy interview with GQ ahead of the film’s March release, the actor detailed how he spent his time away from shooting. It turns out that he enjoyed staying in the iconic Batsuit and music production kept him occupied during his downtime.

“I’d be in the tent just making ambient electronic music in the suit, looking over the cowl,” he said, referring to the Batsuit’s mask. “There’s something about the construction of the cowl that makes it very difficult to read books, so you have to kind of almost lean forward to see out of the cowl.”

What a sight to behold that would have been – the caped crusader leaning over a synthesiser, trying to find his sound. Maybe some soothing ambience was what Batman needed all this time to calm the darkness within.

Pattinson has previously discussed his love of music. He once revealed that rambunctious experimental hip hop group Death Grips were “one of my favourite bands for years.” He even collaborated with them: “I started talking to them and they were awesome,” the actor added.

“We initially were gonna do a video together…but through the process became really good friends. The song came about when Zach (Hill) recorded that bit of guitar on his phone then made it into ‘birds’. When he played it to me it was maybe one of the most proud moments in my life.”

Elsewhere in the in-depth GQ interview, Pattinson discussed the opening scene of The Batman. “I watched a rough cut of the movie by myself. And the first shot is so jarring from any other Batman movie that it’s just kind of a totally different pace,” he revealed.

“It was what Matt was saying from the first meeting I had with him: ‘I want to do a ’70s noir detective story, like “The Conversation.”‘ And I kind of assumed that meant the mood board or something, the look of it. But from the first shot, it’s, ‘Oh, this actually is a detective story.'”

The Batman is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 4th.

Check out the trailer for The Batman: