It appears as though Robert Pattinson has casually dropped a brand new song titled, ‘The Last I Think Of You’.

A track popped up yesterday on Spotify and Apple Music under the actor’s name, but Pattinson has made no public announcement about the drop.

Listen to ‘The Last I Think Of You’ by Robert Pattinson:

Unsurprisingly, fans have collectively lost it over the new track. “OMG ROBERT PATTINSON JUST DID NEW MUSIC THAT WAS JUST RELEASED YESTERDAY. I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” One fan enthusiastically tweeted. Another posted, “Is anyone going to talk about Robert Pattinson making music again???”

OMG ROBERT PATTINSON JUST DID NEW MUSIC THAT WAS JUST RELEASED YESTERDAY. I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #RobertPattinson https://t.co/oNGvJHv0mQ — Bitch with wifi 🦄 (@candykizzes24) June 9, 2022

Though he’s best known for acting, it’s not the first time Pattinson has released music. Back in 2018, The Batman star had two songs by him — “Never Think” and “Let Me Sign” — listed on the Twilight soundtrack.

Pattinson actually dabbled in music before appearing in Harry Potter as Cedric Diggory, and has previously revealed that he wasn’t very interested in becoming a famous actor.

“I spent a lot of time living off the Harry Potter money. I moved to an apartment in Soho London. I really thought I was going to do music at that point. I don’t know where I had the kind of belief in that, because there was absolutely no one saying that there’s any kind of music career on the table. But, I was doing a lot of gigs all the time. I was just constantly doing open mics all the time, and then I ran out of money basically,” he told GQ.

Pattison added: “I was definitely going the wrong direction in terms of a career, up until Twilight.”

In the same interview, the ‘Twilight’ actor revealed he would make “ambient electronic music in the [Batman] suit, looking over the cowl” while filming the superhero movie.

