Stephenie Meyer recently unveiled the long-yearned for companion novel to her 2005 cult YA phenomenon Twilight — Midnight Sun.

For us Twi-Hards that are yet to recover from our unconditional and irrevocable love for the Cullen Clan, this odyssey exploring the doomed love from the perspective of Edward is just the tonic we needed to get us through this completely insane era we’re living through. Regression is the perfect antidote to dealing with the doom-inducing reality.

The book debuted last month, and sold over one million copies in its first week. I’m personally yet to read it because I’m waiting for a copy to turn up in a Vinnies op-shop like a once-loved copy of Maroon 5’s Songs for Jane. However, I’ve been getting my kick out of reading excerpts that have made their way online.

One particular excerpt has truly satiated all my saga-loving desires. It chronicles a significant bonding moment involving our two protagonists, Bella and Edward, and the generation-defining Linkin Park album, Hybrid Theory. Read it below.

““What music is in your CD player right now?” I asked as I twisted the keys from the ignition. I’d never trusted myself that close to her while she’d slept, and the unknown teased me.

Her head cocked to the side, and it seemed as though she was to trying to remember. “Oh right,” she said. “It’s Linkin Park. Hybrid Theory.” Not what I was expecting.



As I pulled the identical CD from my car’s music cache, I tried to imagine what this album meant to her. It didn’t seem to match any of her moods that I’d seen, bu then, there was so much I didn’t know.



“Debussy to this?” I wondered.



She stared at the cover, and I could not understand her expression.



“Which is your favourite song?”



“Mmm,” she murmured, still looking at the cover at, “‘With You,’ I think.””

God just truly impeccable shit. We really do deserve a film adaption of this masterpiece. Say what you will about the Twilight saga but those films shaped the music taste of an entire generation.

