Robert Plant delivered a captivating performance at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert alongside collaborator Suzi Dian this week.

The duo appeared on the famous live show to perform tracks from their recent album, Saving Grace. The performance featured an ensemble of six musicians squeezed behind the iconic desk, with accompaniment including guitar, cello, drums, banjo, and cuatro.

“This is just like Live Aid. I couldn’t hear myself there either,” Plant joked.

The setlist drew heavily from Saving Grace, including “Gospel Plough” and “Higher Rock”, but also featured covers like Low’s “Everybody’s Song” and Moby Grape’s “It’s a Beautiful Day Today”.

The session’s highlight arrived with the closing number, “Gallows Pole”, the only track not featured on Saving Grace. This traditional folk song, which Plant previously recorded for Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin III, served as a bridge between his current acoustic pursuits and his legendary rock past.

“I’ve been singing that since God knows when,” Plant said.

Check out the full performance below.