The nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 have been revealed.

The list contains Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Oasis, Pink, the Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, INXS, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, New Edition, Sade, Shakira, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.

“We are honoured to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees, amongst this incredible group of artists,” INXS told Tone Deaf on Thursday.

The inductees will be revealed in April as well as the acts receiving the Musical Influence Award, the Musical Excellence Award, and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award. The official ceremony will then take place later in the year.

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of rock & roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honour, and we look forward to celebrating the class of 2026 this fall.”

To qualify for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 2001 or earlier. Ten of the 17 nominees (Buckley, Collins, Etheridge, Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan) are on the ballot for the first time. They’ve all been eligible in prior years.

This is the third nomination, meanwhile, for Carey, Iron Maiden, and Joy Division/New Order, and the second for the Black Crowes, Oasis, Sade, and Idol.

Don’t expect all nominees to make an appearance at the ceremony.

“I actually think the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an utter and complete load of bollocks, to be honest with you,” the band’s frontman Bruce Dickinson said all the way back in 2018 (as per Rolling Stone). “It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock and roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer.”