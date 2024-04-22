The utterly iconic Cher made headlines last year with her candid remarks about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The star expressed her disdain for the institution in the interview, stating emphatically that even if offered a million dollars, she would not want to be part of it. Her defiant stance came after a history of being overlooked by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, despite her significant contributions to the music industry over many decades.

But that’s all changed now.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced this year’s inductees today, with Cher joining Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest in the Class of 2024.

Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield will be presented with the Musical Excellence Award, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton will receive the Musical Influence Award, while Suzanne de Passe will be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Cher somehow never appeared on a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot as either a solo artist or as part of Sonny and Cher prior to 2024.

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

The induction ceremony will be held on October 19th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will air live on Disney+.

During her conversation with Kelly Clarkson last year, Cher highlighted her unique achievement of having #1 songs across seven different decades—a feat matched only by the Rolling Stones. She humorously noted, “It took four of them to be one of me,” underscoring her solo success compared to the English rock band’s collective efforts. Her frustration with the Hall of Fame was palpable as she declared, “They can just go you-know-what themselves,” refusing to mince words about her feelings.