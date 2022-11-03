The ‘Rock Gods Voyage’ cruise ship is set to set sail from Australia in 2023 with the promise of carrying 50 rock and metal bands with them.

The ‘Rock Gods Voyage’ is promising onboard performances from 50 rock and metal bands when it departs from Australia next year, with some big names touted amongst the 50. The event was first teased in June by festival promoters Vamped Up before they shared further details yesterday, November 2nd, 2022.

The promoters billed the cruise excursion as the first event of its kind in Australia, with 50 bands performing over three nights and four days. The ship is set to sail from Brisbane in 2023.

Heavy Mag, who is an official sponsor of the voyage, released a statement on other sponsors and their role on board, “HEAVY is proud and honoured to have come on board as one of the official sponsors alongside Electric Witch, Beserk and Mum Mum Foods. HEAVY will be conducting exclusive interviews with artists, including live interviews on board the ship, plus other special delights yet to be announced!”

Vamped Up also released this statement on what to expect from the cruise:

“WHO WILL BE ON OUR POSTER?

Our first ever MASSIVE METAL/ROCK CRUISE DOWN UNDER 2023!! first glance at our @ROCKGODSVOYAGE Poster!!

WHO ARE THE GODS ON OUR POSTER?? Poseidon, God of the Seas with his trident guitar! God Thor with his Hammer guitar! Egyptian Winged Goddess Hathor on Vox Goddess Medusa on drums with her snakes Japanese Dragon Sea God Ryujin on Bass!!”

‘Rock Gods Voyage’ promised that the lineup will include, “globally recognised mainstream bands.” They also said that performers will span the genres of metal, rock, punk and “all the subgenres of these categories.”